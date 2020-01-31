Home / Kultur / Historiska platser: Spökslottet

Historiska platser: Spökslottet

Posted by: Felix Bolinder Mayer in Kultur, Webb-tv 2020-01-31

Schefflerska Palatset, även känt som spökslottet, har länge varit känt för sina skräckhistorier. Följ med reporter Felix Bolinder Mayer till den historiska platsen.

