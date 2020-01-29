Home / Just nu / Kallbad – man blir en gladare människa

Kallbad – man blir en gladare människa

Posted by: Alexander Josefsson in Just nu, Nöje, Webb-tv 2020-01-29 Kommentarer inaktiverade för Kallbad – man blir en gladare människa

Hälsofördelarna med ett kallbad sägs vara många. Blodcirkulationen ökar, immunförsvaret och ämnesomsättningen ska också få sig en boost. Det lindrar även smärta och stress. Matilda har begett sig till Karlbergssjön för att ge det en chans.

Share Button

About Alexander Josefsson

© Copyright 2013.