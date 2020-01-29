Home / Just nu / Kallbad – den nya hälsotrenden
Matilda testar kallbad

Kallbad – den nya hälsotrenden

Posted by: Karl Birgersson in Just nu, Nöje, Webb-tv 2020-01-29 Kommentarer inaktiverade för Kallbad – den nya hälsotrenden

Hälsofördelarna med ett kallbad sägs vara många. Blodcirkulationen ökar, immunförsvaret och ämnesomsättningen ska också få sig en boost. Det lindrar även smärta och stress. Matilda har begett sig till Karlbergssjön för att ge det en chans.

Share Button

About Karl Birgersson

© Copyright 2013.