Rekordvarmt januari för Stockholmarna

Posted by: Saga Abramsson in Aktuellt, Nyheter, Webb-tv 2020-01-31 Kommentarer inaktiverade för Rekordvarmt januari för Stockholmarna

Medeltemperaturen under januari i Stockholm beräknas vara 4,1 grader. Det är hela sju grader varmare än vanligt.
