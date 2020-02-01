Home / Aktuellt / POLITIK: Frågor & svar – Tror du Donald Trump vinner sommarens val i USA?
Foto av History in HD

POLITIK: Frågor & svar – Tror du Donald Trump vinner sommarens val i USA?

Posted by: Iris Russell in Aktuellt, Nyheter 2020-02-04

Oskar, 28. Foto: Alexander Josefsson

– Nej, det tror jag inte. Han har nog fuckat upp det för mycket. Oskar, 28

Sonya, 30. Foto: Alexander Josefsson

– Ja, tyvärr tror jag nog det. Jag tror inte demokraterna har någon stark kandidat. Sonya, 30

Anonym. Foto: Alexander Josefsson

– Ja det tror jag! Det är självklart. Titta på de demokratiska kandidaterna dom har inte en chans. Anonym, 61.

