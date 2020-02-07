Home / Just nu / Ny Esportsbar öppnar på Odenplan

Ny Esportsbar öppnar på Odenplan

Posted by: Johanna Hård in Just nu, Sport 2020-02-07 Kommentarer inaktiverade för Ny Esportsbar öppnar på Odenplan

Den nya baren Redbull Gaming Sphere öppnar med ett helt nytt koncept. Nöjes och professionell gaming ska blandas under ett och samma tak.

Share Button

About Johanna Hård

© Copyright 2013.