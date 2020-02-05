Home / Just nu / Stockholm Design-week
Studio B3. Foto: Felix Bolinder Mayer.

Stockholm Design-week

Posted by: Robin Ek in Just nu, Kultur 2020-02-05 Kommentarer inaktiverade för Stockholm Design-week

Just nu pågår Stockholm Design-week för fullt. Under denna vecka kan man ta del av flera designutställningar och events. Studio B3 i Vasastan är en av alla platser man kan besöka.

Share Button

About Robin Ek

© Copyright 2013.